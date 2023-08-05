Thomas Barr forced to withdraw from world championships

THOMAS BARR HAS been forced to withdraw from the World Championship later this month because of injury.

The 31-year-old had been set to compete in the 400m hurdles in Budapest, but has been forced out because of an injury suffered in training this week. His withdrawal comes only a week after he imperiously swept to an 11th national title at Morton Stadium last weekend, where he eased to victory in a time of 49.85.

The Irish squad for the championship was officially named yesterday, and is the largest-ever picked for the competition, with in-form athletes including Rhasidat Adeleke (400m and women’s 4x400m relay), Ciara Mageean, Sophie O’Sullivan, and Sarah Healy (all 1500m), and Sarah Lavin (100m hurdles.)

Lavin set a new personal best in Switzerland yesterday, taking her within 0.02 of Derval O’Rourke’s national record.

The full Irish squad is available here.

The championship run from 19 to 27 August, and will be live on Virgin Media TV.