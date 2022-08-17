Thomas Barr wins 400m hurdles heat at European Championships

IRELAND’S THOMAS BARR is through to the 400m hurdles semi-finals at the European Championships in Munich.
Running in Heat 2, the 30-year-old edged out Ramsey Angela of the Netherlands to claim first place in a time of 49.49.
That means the Rio Olympian progresses to tomorrow morning’s semi-final as the fourth-fastest qualifier.
Kate O’Connor, a Commonwealth Games silver medallist, has been forced to withdraw from the heptathlon due to injury.
Tonight, Dubliner Rhasidat Adeleke competes in the 400m final.
A superbly judged 400mH run from Thomas Barr as he secures his place in the semi-finals with a first place finish in heat 2
⏱️49.49
Semi-final tomorrow from 10.25am
Result: https://t.co/yCFXJOy40e#Munich2022 #SilverFox pic.twitter.com/67Sv3tpfSS
