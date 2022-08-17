Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 17 August 2022
Advertisement

Thomas Barr wins 400m hurdles heat at European Championships

The Waterford athlete has progressed to the semi-finals in Munich.

By The42 Team Wednesday 17 Aug 2022, 11:19 AM
56 minutes ago 1,235 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5842444
Barr after winning his heat.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Barr after winning his heat.
Barr after winning his heat.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IRELAND’S THOMAS BARR is through to the 400m hurdles semi-finals at the European Championships in Munich. 

Running in Heat 2, the 30-year-old edged out Ramsey Angela of the Netherlands to claim first place in a time of 49.49. 

That means the Rio Olympian progresses to tomorrow morning’s semi-final as the fourth-fastest qualifier. 

Kate O’Connor, a Commonwealth Games silver medallist, has been forced to withdraw from the heptathlon due to injury.

Tonight, Dubliner Rhasidat Adeleke competes in the 400m final. 

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie