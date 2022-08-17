Thomas Barr wins 400m hurdles heat at European Championships

IRELAND’S THOMAS BARR is through to the 400m hurdles semi-finals at the European Championships in Munich.

Running in Heat 2, the 30-year-old edged out Ramsey Angela of the Netherlands to claim first place in a time of 49.49.

Advertisement

That means the Rio Olympian progresses to tomorrow morning’s semi-final as the fourth-fastest qualifier.

Kate O’Connor, a Commonwealth Games silver medallist, has been forced to withdraw from the heptathlon due to injury.

Tonight, Dubliner Rhasidat Adeleke competes in the 400m final.

A superbly judged 400mH run from Thomas Barr as he secures his place in the semi-finals with a first place finish in heat 2🇮🇪💪



⏱️49.49



Semi-final tomorrow from 10.25am👍



Result: https://t.co/yCFXJOy40e#Munich2022 #SilverFox pic.twitter.com/67Sv3tpfSS — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) August 17, 2022

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!