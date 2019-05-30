This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 30 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Thomas Barr earns podium finish at Diamond League meet in Stockholm

The Waterford native finished third in the 400m hurdles this evening.

By The42 Team Thursday 30 May 2019, 9:39 PM
29 minutes ago 814 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4662408

THOMAS BARR COULDN’T match his season’s best performance this evening but an excellent run saw him capture third place at this month’s Diamond League meeting in Stockholm.

European Athletics Championships 2018 - Day Three Thomas Barr earns a podium finish in Sweden. Source: Martin Rickett

Having finished just under the 50-second mark earlier this month in Shanghai (49.41), the Waterford native recorded a time of 50.28, seeing off the challenge of Britain’s Sebastien Rodger (50.50) in fourth.

I was happy to have secured a third spot, but I wasn’t pleased with the time,” he said after the race. “The weather was windy and very cold.

“I am where I need to be, consistently racing and producing performances against the world’s best 400m hurdlers.”

The 2016 Olympic finalist did match his positional finish from his run in China, however, but still remains  off the Tokyo 2020 qualification standard of 48.90.

Norway’s Karsten Warholm clinched victory in a time of 47.85, while TJ Holmes of the US took the runners-up position in 49.25.

His preparation for this September’s IAAF World Championships continues in earnest and the 26-year-old will no doubt be pleased by the levels of consistency he has hit in recent months.

Barr will next race in the Rome Diamond League 6 June.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie