Thomas Barr earns podium finish at Diamond League meet in Stockholm

THOMAS BARR COULDN’T match his season’s best performance this evening but an excellent run saw him capture third place at this month’s Diamond League meeting in Stockholm.

Thomas Barr earns a podium finish in Sweden. Source: Martin Rickett

Having finished just under the 50-second mark earlier this month in Shanghai (49.41), the Waterford native recorded a time of 50.28, seeing off the challenge of Britain’s Sebastien Rodger (50.50) in fourth.

I was happy to have secured a third spot, but I wasn’t pleased with the time,” he said after the race. “The weather was windy and very cold.

“I am where I need to be, consistently racing and producing performances against the world’s best 400m hurdlers.”

The 2016 Olympic finalist did match his positional finish from his run in China, however, but still remains off the Tokyo 2020 qualification standard of 48.90.

Norway’s Karsten Warholm clinched victory in a time of 47.85, while TJ Holmes of the US took the runners-up position in 49.25.

His preparation for this September’s IAAF World Championships continues in earnest and the 26-year-old will no doubt be pleased by the levels of consistency he has hit in recent months.

Barr will next race in the Rome Diamond League 6 June.

