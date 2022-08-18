Barr misses out on 400m hurdles final spot, while English and Finn progress

THOMAS BARR HAS missed out on a spot in the final of the 400m hurdles at the European Championships in Munich, while Mark English and Michelle Finn progressed in their events.

Barr, who was running in the first of three semi-finals, clocked a season’s best time of 49.30 to take third in his race but that wasn’t enough to clinch a non-automatic qualifier spot.

Running in lane eight, Barr produced a strong run down the final stretch as Wilfried Happio of France and Germany’s Joshua Abuaku claimed the top-two places. There was some uncertainty as to whether Barr’s time would be sufficient to see him through but was subsequently ruled out after the second semi-final was completed.

English advanced to the semi-finals of the 800m after clocking a time of 1:47.54 to win his heat. John Fitzsimons was also in action in the third heat of the 800m, finishing seventh in a time of 1:48.22 which was not enough to qualify.

Louise Shanahan booked her place in the 800m semi-finals after clinching a top-three finish in a time of 2:02.80 to secure automatic qualification.

Meanwhile, Michelle Finn recorded a time of 9:49.85 to see her through to the final of the 3,000m steeplechase after finishing the opening heat in seventh place. Eilish Flanagan finished in 12th in the second heat but missed out on qualification for the final.

Marcus Lawler finished seventh in his 200m heat, in a time of 21.10, and doesn’t progress.

