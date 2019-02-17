Thomas Barr drops out of 400m final after being knocked off balance at national indoors

Cillin Greene of Galway City Harriers AC, leads the mens 400m as Thomas Barr of Ferrybank A.C, tussles with Andrew Mellon of Crusaders AC and Brendan Arrey of Raheny Shamrock AC in the men's 400m.

Cillin Greene of Galway City Harriers AC, leads the mens 400m as Thomas Barr of Ferrybank A.C, tussles with Andrew Mellon of Crusaders AC and Brendan Arrey of Raheny Shamrock AC in the men's 400m.

IT WAS A frustrating day for Thomas Barr at the Irish Life National Indoor Championships.

The Irish Olympian dropped out of the 400m final, after being knocked off balance following a coming together with Andrew Mellon.

Cillin Greene of Galway City Harriers A.C. took gold in the race with a time of 47.19, with Mellon claiming silver and Brandon Arrey third.

The result means Greene has qualified for next month’s European Indoor Championships in Glasgow, with Barr also set to compete at the event.

Meanwhile, there was success for Phil Healy in the women’s 400m, as she claimed gold with a championship record time of 52.81, with Sophie Becker and Nessa Millet second and third respectively.

In addition, Leon Reid, triumphed in the 200m, ahead of Mark Smyth (silver) and Conor Morey (bronze).

Delighted to win my first Senior title in the 200m today!

Grateful to God that I’m healthy and back running fast.Confidence is peeping back🙌🏾💫 pic.twitter.com/XuyZAxpq1N — Rhasidat (@RhasidatAdeleke) February 17, 2019

It was also a good day for 16-year-old Rhasidat Adeleke, who won her first senior title with a time of 24.13, while Catherine McManus and Aoife Lynch were second and third respectively.

In the 800m, Mark English won gold with a time of 1.51, while Síofra Cléirigh Büttner (2:04.16) prevailed in the women’s equivalent event.

Joseph Ojewumi (6.78) and Molly Scott (7.32) were the victors in the men’s and women’s 60m.

Men’s 400m final at the @irishlifehealth National seniors



🥇Cillin Greene, Galway City Harriers A.C. 47.19

🥈Andrew Mellon Crusaders A.C.48.02

🥉Brandon Arrey Raheny Shamrock A.C. 48.15 pic.twitter.com/11gOI8NBh9 — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) February 17, 2019

Scott could not repeat her success in the 60m hurdles, as she was narrowly beaten by Kate Doherty (8.29), while Matthew Behan secured gold in the men’s event.

In the 1500m, Eoin Pierce (3:55.54) emerged victorious, while Amy O’Donoghue ~(4:22.18) earned a win in the women’s event.

John Travers, meanwhile, won gold 3000m with a time of 8:07.89.

Clodagh Walsh (3.60m) came out on top in the women’s pole vault, while there were triumphs too for Shane Howard in the men’s long jump (7.44m) and Sean Breathnach (16.22m) in the men’s shot put.

