Dublin: 14°C Monday 7 June 2021
Thomas Barr and Michelle Finn qualify for Olympics with brilliant performances at Finland event

Barr ran his fastest time since winning bronze at the 2018 European Championships.

By The42 Team Monday 7 Jun 2021, 11:03 PM
Barr celebrates his win in Finland today.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

THOMAS BARR AND Michelle Finn both secured automatic qualification for the Tokyo Olympics following superb performances at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland today.

Barr stormed home at a season best time of 48.39 seconds to win the men’s 400m hurdles event and secure his place at the Games. 

It was his fastest time since winning bronze at the 2018 European Championships.

Estonia’s Rasmus Magi was second at 48.58, with Nick Smidt of the Netherlands third at 49.64.

Barr was matched by Magi for much of the race but pulled ahead after clearing the final hurdle.

Meanwhile Finn also qualified for Tokyo after a brilliant effort in the 3000m race.

The 31-year-old ran a personal best time of 9:29:25 to finish second behind Winfred Yavi of Bahrain. 

