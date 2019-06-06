This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Barr just shy of season's best with fourth-place finish in Rome

The Waterford native missed out on a podium place, but improved on his performance in Stockholm last week.

By Cian Roche Thursday 6 Jun 2019, 8:07 PM
THOMAS BARR MAY have missed out on a podium place at Thursday’s Diamond League meet, but his fourth-place finish in Rome fell just shy of his season’s best run.

Thomas Barr finished fourth in Rome this evening.

Finishing in a time of 49.65 seconds, his run came in much more favourable conditions than last week’s wash-out in Stockholm.

In Sweden, Barr finished third but rain and wind slowed his run by almost a second (50.28).

Having finished just under the 50-second mark last month in Shanghai (49.41) – his season’s best run – the Waterford native was beaten into third by Japan’s Takatoshi Abe (49.57) this evening.

Rai Benjamin of the USA claimed victory in 47.58 seconds, with compatriot David Kendziera taking the runners-up spot (48.99).

Barr’s run may have seen him fall a place from his performance in Sweden, but sees him edge ever-closer toward the Tokyo 2020 qualification standard of 48.90.

His preparation for this September’s IAAF World Championships continues in earnest. The championships run from 28 September until 6 October.

You can find the rest of this evening’s Diamond League results right here.

