Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Monday 18 July 2022
Advertisement

Thomas Barr rues 'my worst race' as he exits World Championship at semi-final stage

There was also added disappointment for Andrew Coscoran, who finished 12th in his 1500m semi-final.

By The42 Team Monday 18 Jul 2022, 8:21 AM
1 hour ago 1,808 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5819873
A dejected Thomas Barr.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
A dejected Thomas Barr.
A dejected Thomas Barr.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for Irish pair Thomas Barr and Andrew Coscoran as their respective World Championship dreams both came to an end at the semi-final stage in Oregon.

Waterford native Barr could not hide his frustration at his fifth place finish in the 400m hurdles, and while injury before June’s Irish Championships hampered his preparations, the 29-year-old was making no excuses for his time of 50.08 seconds having recorded a season’s best of 49.15 seconds in the heats.

“Extremely disappointed with that race, probably my worst race at a championships and in a semi final I was well able to qualify from. Huge opportunity missed.

“Completely messed up my stride pattern on the top bend, and couldn’t regain control. Race practise lacking, but onto Munich,” Barr wrote on Twitter, as he looked ahead to the European Championships in Germany next month.

Coscoran also came into this 1500m semi-final full of confidence, on the back of his own season’s high of 3:36.36 to earn his spot.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

andrew-coscoran Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

However, his time of 3:44.66 was only good enough for 12th as he bowed out.

Team Ireland will now return to the track on Day Six for the men’s 800m heats as well as the men’s and women’s 400m semi-finals.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie