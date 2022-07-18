Thomas Barr rues 'my worst race' as he exits World Championship at semi-final stage

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for Irish pair Thomas Barr and Andrew Coscoran as their respective World Championship dreams both came to an end at the semi-final stage in Oregon.

Waterford native Barr could not hide his frustration at his fifth place finish in the 400m hurdles, and while injury before June’s Irish Championships hampered his preparations, the 29-year-old was making no excuses for his time of 50.08 seconds having recorded a season’s best of 49.15 seconds in the heats.

Advertisement

“Extremely disappointed with that race, probably my worst race at a championships and in a semi final I was well able to qualify from. Huge opportunity missed.

“Completely messed up my stride pattern on the top bend, and couldn’t regain control. Race practise lacking, but onto Munich,” Barr wrote on Twitter, as he looked ahead to the European Championships in Germany next month.

Coscoran also came into this 1500m semi-final full of confidence, on the back of his own season’s high of 3:36.36 to earn his spot.

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

However, his time of 3:44.66 was only good enough for 12th as he bowed out.

Team Ireland will now return to the track on Day Six for the men’s 800m heats as well as the men’s and women’s 400m semi-finals.