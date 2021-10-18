Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin heavyweight Thomas Carty set for second professional fight on Whyte-Wallin undercard

The 26-year-old ‘Bomber’ impressed Whyte in sparring during the Briton’s training camp for his upcoming heavyweight title eliminator.

By Gavan Casey Monday 18 Oct 2021, 7:13 PM
1 hour ago 1,853 Views 0 Comments
Thomas Carty during a past training camp with Anthony Joshua.
DUBLIN HEAVYWEIGHT BOXER Thomas Carty [1-0] will fight for a second time as a professional on the undercard of Dillian Whyte’s heavyweight title eliminator with Otto Wallin at the O2 Arena, London, on 30 October (live in Ireland on DAZN).

The Paschal Collins-trained 26-year-old may wind up aligning the early stages of his career with that of contender Whyte, with whom he has recently sparred. It’s understood that, having impressed throughout the Briton’s training camp for Wallin, a managerial partnership between Whyte and the more junior Irishman is on the cards.

Southpaw Carty, a highly rated former amateur now known as ‘The Bomber’, has previously sparred other high-level operators in Anthony Joshua, Dereck Chisora and current cruiserweight champ Lawrence Okolie. He won his pro debut against a fledgling Georgian journeyman, Richard Pkhakadze, in May, on a four-round shutout in Belgium.

Image from iOS Thomas Carty with Dillian Whyte, on whose undercard he will fight on 30 October.

His second paid bout, on Matchroom’s Whyte-Wallin show in London, will again take place over four rounds, with an opponent to be named in due course. It will be a high-profile chance, too, for Carty to put himself in the shop window for prospective promoters on this side of the Atlantic, including Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn. (Carty is already signed to Ken Casey’s Boston-based Murphys Boxing who have shown a will to co-promote with bigger operations in the past).

Also on the undercard, Chantelle Cameron [14-0, 8KOs] will face Mary McGee [27-3, 15KOs] in a world-title unification clash with not only world title belts, but a spot in Matchroom’s 140-pound ‘Road to Undisputed’ mini-tournament up for grabs. The eventual winner of that tournament, who will become the undisputed light-welterweight champ, has already been been slated for a potential clash with lightweight equivalent Katie Taylor.

In the pick of the rest of the action on 30 October, Croatian heavyweight Alen Babic [8-0, 8KOs] will battle all-but-spent former world-title challenger Eric Molina.

