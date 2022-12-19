Advertisement
Dave Winter/INPHO France will have a new coach for the Six Nations.
# Les Bleues
France women's rugby coach Darracq steps down after eight months in job
Thomas Darracq has stepped down ‘for family reasons’, the French rugby federation (FFR) said on Monday, amid rumours of dressing-room friction.
1 hour ago

THOMAS DARRACQ HAS stepped down from his role as coach of France’s women’s team “for family reasons”, the French rugby federation (FFR) said on Monday, amid rumours of dressing-room friction.

Darracq, 45, who took over from Annick Hayraud at the end of May after the Women’s Six Nations Tournament, guided France to third place in the World Cup in New Zealand last month.

He is replaced by his assistants, David Ortiz and Gaelle Mignot.

“The FFR has taken note of the decision of its coach Thomas Darracq to leave his position with the France women’s XV for family reasons,” the federation said in a press release.

After the World Cup, full-back Jessy Tremouliere, who was little used during the tournament, complained in an interview of “a lack of respect” from the management.

After the third-place play-off, which saw France beating Canada 36-0, several senior players reported friction between the squad and the management in New Zealand.

Les Bleues will play the 2023 Six Nations from 26 March to 29 April.

– © AFP 2022

AFP
