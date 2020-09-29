Southampton send Ireland U21 international on loan to League One side

Thomas O'Connor pictured before playing for the Ireland U21s against Sweden last November.

THOMAS O’CONNOR IS to spend another season in League One with Gillingham.

A loan move for the versatile Southampton player was confirmed this afternoon, with O’Connor returning to a club where he impressed while making 32 appearances last season.

The 21-year-old, who can play at left-back and in midfield, won two Republic of Ireland U21 caps under Stephen Kenny last November.

“I have been talking to Southampton and Tommy all summer and I was always confident if the lad was going out on loan we would be his preferred choice,” Gillingham manager Steve Evans said.

“Our supporters know how talented he is. He can play anywhere on the left side of the pitch, has great energy and as a kid himself he will fit in very comfortably with the youth we now have in our squad.

“I was delighted when he rang to confirm he wanted to come back and of course I acknowledge the outstanding support from Southampton Football Club.

“He is match-fit and ready to play. Tommy has a huge desire to learn his trade and the fact that his club have put their trust in us to enhance that demonstrates clearly the work we are doing on the training ground with these young players.”

Gillingham have made an encouraging start to the season, with wins over Wigan Athletic and Blackpool leaving them in seventh place in League One ahead of Saturday’s visit to Shrewsbury Town.

O’Connor said: “I’m delighted to be back. I had a good season in 2019/20 and it was just unfortunate it was cut short as we were doing well.

“I enjoyed my spell. The manager wanted me back, I know a few of the lads and I know the area so everything about it just came together.”