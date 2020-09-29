BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 29 September 2020
Advertisement

Southampton send Ireland U21 international on loan to League One side

Thomas O’Connor is set for a second spell at Gillingham, where he impressed while on loan last season.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 29 Sep 2020, 5:18 PM
26 minutes ago 1,078 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5217944
Thomas O'Connor pictured before playing for the Ireland U21s against Sweden last November.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Thomas O'Connor pictured before playing for the Ireland U21s against Sweden last November.
Thomas O'Connor pictured before playing for the Ireland U21s against Sweden last November.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THOMAS O’CONNOR IS to spend another season in League One with Gillingham.

A loan move for the versatile Southampton player was confirmed this afternoon, with O’Connor returning to a club where he impressed while making 32 appearances last season.

The 21-year-old, who can play at left-back and in midfield, won two Republic of Ireland U21 caps under Stephen Kenny last November.

“I have been talking to Southampton and Tommy all summer and I was always confident if the lad was going out on loan we would be his preferred choice,” Gillingham manager Steve Evans said.

“Our supporters know how talented he is. He can play anywhere on the left side of the pitch, has great energy and as a kid himself he will fit in very comfortably with the youth we now have in our squad.

“I was delighted when he rang to confirm he wanted to come back and of course I acknowledge the outstanding support from Southampton Football Club.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“He is match-fit and ready to play. Tommy has a huge desire to learn his trade and the fact that his club have put their trust in us to enhance that demonstrates clearly the work we are doing on the training ground with these young players.”

Gillingham have made an encouraging start to the season, with wins over Wigan Athletic and Blackpool leaving them in seventh place in League One ahead of Saturday’s visit to Shrewsbury Town.

O’Connor said: “I’m delighted to be back. I had a good season in 2019/20 and it was just unfortunate it was cut short as we were doing well.

“I enjoyed my spell. The manager wanted me back, I know a few of the lads and I know the area so everything about it just came together.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie