Thomas Tuchel confirmed as new Chelsea manager

THOMAS TUCHEL HAS been confirmed as Chelsea’s new manager.

The German boss has replaced Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge, becoming the 15th manager of owner Roman Abramovich’s tenure.

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Lampard was sacked on Monday, with the Blues ninth in the Premier League after five defeats in their last eight league matches.

Tuchel has signed an initial 18-month contract at Chelsea, and will get to work immediately.

Former Paris St Germain manager Tuchel was due to take his first training session on Tuesday night, before taking charge of Wednesday’s home league clash with Wolves.

“I would like to thank Chelsea for their confidence in me and my staff,” Tuchel told Chelsea’s official club website.

“We all have the greatest respect for Frank Lampard’s work and the legacy he created at Chelsea.

“At the same time I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the most exciting league in football.

“I am grateful to now be part of the Chelsea family – it feels amazing!”