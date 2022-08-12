Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 24°C Friday 12 August 2022
Advertisement

Chelsea boss Tuchel has ‘close bond’ with reported target Aubameyang

Tuchel worked with the striker at Borussia Dortmund.

By Press Association Friday 12 Aug 2022, 3:57 PM
32 minutes ago 593 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5839722
The pair teamed up at Borussia Dortmund.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
The pair teamed up at Borussia Dortmund.
The pair teamed up at Borussia Dortmund.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

CHELSEA BOSS THOMAS Tuchel has admitted he will always have a “close bond” with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Tuchel refused to comment on the chances of Barcelona striker Aubameyang moving to Stamford Bridge, but admitted the Blues are still looking for further recruits.

The German did not shut down the links however, with the Blues understood to retain interest in the Gabon international.

Tuchel also did not comment on speculation over Leicester defender Wesley Fofana, with the Blues also understood to be continuing to push to prise the Frenchman away from the Foxes.

Tuchel managed Aubameyang at Borussia Dortmund and admitted he still harbours strong regard for him.

“This is totally separate from anything that is happening now, but I enjoyed a lot working with Auba while I was at Dortmund,” said Tuchel.

“Some players stay your players because you were very, very close. And Auba is one of those players.

“There was always straight away this close bond. They always stay your players in a way.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta forced the issue that led to Aubameyang’s switch to Barcelona last season, after a string of disciplinary issues and a clear falling-out.

In stressing his strong relationship with Aubameyang in Germany, Tuchel added: “I experienced no issues with him, but this has nothing to do with the situation in Arsenal, about which I will also not comment out of respect.

“In Dortmund there was never an issue.”

Leicester have moved from insisting highly-rated Fofana was not for sale at all, to admitting that the right offer might prove too lucrative to reject.

Chelsea are expected to continue to push to sign the 21-year-old, but Tuchel refused to be drawn on those links.

Asked about Fofana, Tuchel replied: “I will not comment. We could use one more central defender, if you look at the numbers, given the fact at the moment we play with a back three.

“And the profile of the guys in the back three is a little bit different I admit, we’re playing with Cesar Azpilicueta who is more of a full-back in the back three, and Marc Cucurella similar in the back-three.

“But they are not central defenders, so we could do with one more, but let’s see what happens.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

“I think we could use and strengthen our squad in strength and depth, in both, but it’s one thing you wish for and what’s possible.

“It needs to be possible, we’re looking for top quality, personality and good characters.

“You don’t always get what you wish for, that’s why we’re calm and ambitious at the same time. But there are still quite a few days to go until the end of the transfer window.”

Tuchel also confirmed Marcos Alonso will miss Sunday’s Premier League clash with Tottenham, while trying to finalise his transfer to Barcelona.

“Marcos is not in training at the moment and tries to finalise his transfer,” said Tuchel. “So he will not be available for tomorrow’s game.

“Mateo Kovacic also has issues with his knee, so we decided to take a step back, increase training time and have no more reaction, but he will be missing.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie