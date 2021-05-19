BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 19 May 2021
Advertisement

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea did not use social media video as motivation

Daniel Amartey was filmed on team-mate Wesley Fofana’s Instagram live throwing the ceremonial Chelsea pennant over his head

By Press Association Wednesday 19 May 2021, 8:27 AM
2 minutes ago 47 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5441192
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel (file pic).
Image: PA
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel (file pic).
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel (file pic).
Image: PA

THOMAS TUCHEL insists he did not use a social media video of Daniel Amartey throwing the Chelsea pennant as motivation for the Blues’ 2-1 Premier League win over Leicester.

Foxes star Amartey was filmed on team-mate Wesley Fofana’s Instagram live throwing the ceremonial Chelsea pennant over his head in the Wembley changing rooms after Leicester’s FA Cup final win.

Leicester claimed their maiden FA Cup title by sinking Chelsea 1-0 on Saturday, thanks to Youri Tielemans’ long-range strike.

The Foxes are understood to have apologised for Amartey’s actions with the Chelsea pennant, but the two teams clashed repeatedly in the closing stages of Tuesday’s Premier League encounter.

Amartey, an unused substitute, was booked for his part in the altercations, with Chelsea players including Antonio Rudiger, Edouard Mendy and Thiago Silva all in the thick of an extended melee.

Tuchel insisted, however, he had not even discussed the pennant issue with his squad.

“I did not talk about it; I know there was that incident, but I did not talk about it before the match or in any meetings,” said Tuchel.

“The players were well aware. But I’m not into these things too much, because it can sometimes give you too much energy and feelings of revenge. I don’t like this at all.

“We do what we do and that’s to play football on the highest level possible.

“We need energy and hunger and that makes us a difficult team to play. And there’s nothing more I can say about it.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers insisted the officials handled the situation perfectly on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge, and that none of the players overstepped the mark.

“It was two sets of players in a competitive situation, and that’s what happens obviously when you have two games in quick succession and we’re fighting for the points like they are,” said Rodgers.

“The referees and the officials dealt with it well, so it’s okay.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie