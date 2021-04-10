BE PART OF THE TEAM

'He has quality, he needs to show it' - Tuchel tells Havertz to build on star turn against Palace

The German delivered a superb performance as Chelsea recorded a 4-1 win at Crystal Palace.

By The42 Team Saturday 10 Apr 2021, 9:50 PM
Kai Havertz celebrates a goal against Crystal Palace with Mason Mount (left)
THOMAS TUCHEL PRAISED a “good step” taken by Kai Havertz and called on the Chelsea forward to continue to show his quality after his instrumental role in the 4-1 win at Crystal Palace.

Havertz has largely struggled since his close-season move from Bayer Leverkusen but opened the scoring at Selhurst Park, where Chelsea surged back into the top four.

He laid on the second goal for Christian Pulisic as Chelsea went two up inside 10 minutes, with Kurt Zouma’s header and a late effort from Pulisic, sandwiched by a Christian Benteke consolation, giving the Blues a comfortable victory.

Havertz’s goal was his first in the Premier League since October while this was his first game in the competition in which he has both found the net and provided an assist.

Chelsea have the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Porto, which they lead 2-0, on Tuesday before taking on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final next Saturday.

With so many significant fixtures on the horizon as they also fight for Champions League qualification next season, Tuchel wants more from Havertz.

The coach told a post-match media conference: “He has quality, he needs to show it. Easy as that.

“He will never be our emotional leader, we don’t expect him to be. But we expect him to show his quality.

“Honestly, he needed to show he can do better. So many decisive matches coming, he got another chance to show he can do better than he did against Porto. A good step and a good performance.”

Mason Mount was similarly impressive for Chelsea, playing four key passes and providing the assist for Zouma’s fifth goal of the season.

The midfielder also completed 93.8 per cent of his passes in the opposition half and sent in a game-high 15 crosses.

Asked about Mount, Tuchel added: “Mason was focused, high energy level, strong performance.

“It’s in our DNA that we have a high work rate, high intensity and are tired after a match. This is how it should be, we are Chelsea.”

The42 Team

