Thomas Tuchel sacked by Chelsea as club say 'it's the right time' to part ways

CHELSEA HAVE PARTED company with head coach Thomas Tuchel following last night’s Champions League defeat to Dinamzo Zagreb.

The Premier League club insists it’s ‘the right time to make this transition’ as the new ownership group – led by Todd Bohely – begin the search for a new boss barely a month into the season.

In a statement released on the Chelsea website, they explained: “On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club.

“Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

“Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.

“There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made.”