Dublin: 10°C Sunday 30 May 2021
Thomas Tuchel says he sensed Chelsea would win Champions League

PSG sacked the German in December but he was almost immediately hired by the London club.

By AFP Saturday 29 May 2021, 10:58 PM
1 hour ago 3,179 Views 13 Comments
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel celebrates with the trophy.
Image: PA
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel celebrates with the trophy.
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel celebrates with the trophy.
Image: PA

CHELSEA COACH Thomas Tuchel said he had sensed before the Champions League final that his side would win on Saturday.

Tuchel guided Paris Saint-Germain to last season’s Champions League final which they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

PSG sacked the German in December but he was almost immediately hired by Chelsea and led the Russian-owned club to the second Champions League victory in their history thanks to a single goal from Kai Havertz in Porto.

“You know I was so grateful to arrive a second time (in the final after doing so with PSG last year) but this felt different. I told people before somehow it was,” Tuchel told BT Sport.

He paid tribute to his “unbelievable” players.

“It was an incredibly tough fight, what a fight. Today they were determined to win this. We wanted to be the stone in their (City’s) shoe.

“I told everyone to step up and to be more brave with the ball.

“Kai was strong and delivered again. He has great heart.”

