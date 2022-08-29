Chelsea boss Tuchel wants more signings before transfer window shuts

CHELSEA MANAGER THOMAS Tuchel is looking to bring in more fresh recruits before the transfer widow closes later this week.

Wesley Fofana has been linked with a £70 million (€82m) move from Leicester to Chelsea, with the Frenchman having missed the Blues’ 2-1 win over the Foxes on Saturday, as well as Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Chelsea are still pushing hard to complete a deal to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Stamford Bridge from Barcelona, while also pressing for Everton’s Anthony Gordon.

“Right now I think we could need some more players in some positions, but it’s very close to the end of the transfer window and when September 1 comes, I will be a happy coach no matter what happens,” said Tuchel.

“I will try to find solutions and not think about what might have happened or what could be.

“Everything that matters is reality and at the moment (against Leicester) what mattered was finding a way to win.”

Tuchel, speaking ahead of Tuesday’s match away to Southampton, added: “What will matter at Southampton is the same, find a way to win, step up individually and push the team from my side. This is what we will do no matter if players will come or not.”

