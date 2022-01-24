Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Monday 24 January 2022
Advertisement

Wasps thank Munster and University Hospital Limerick as Young discharged

The Wales international was brought to hospital after sustaining an injury in yesterday’s Champions Cup clash.

By The42 Team Monday 24 Jan 2022, 3:04 PM
1 hour ago 3,593 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5663404
Thomas Young was stretchered off at Thomond Park yesterday.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Thomas Young was stretchered off at Thomond Park yesterday.
Thomas Young was stretchered off at Thomond Park yesterday.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

WASPS HAVE CONFIRMED that Thomas Young has been discharged from hospital after sustaining a serious-looking injury in yesterday’s 45-7 loss to Munster at Thomond Park.

The English club thanked Munster and University Hospital Limerick “for their care and support” in a statement announcing this afternoon’s positive update.

Wales international Young was stretchered off during a lengthy first-half stoppage in yesterday’s Heineken Champions Cup clash, with a head/neck injury widely reported.

While Wasps didn’t reveal any specifics in today’s statement, it reads: 

“Wasps can confirm that following an injury sustained in yesterday’s Heineken Champions Cup game, Thomas Young spent the night at the University Hospital Limerick.

“After a series of scans last night and this morning he has now been discharged from hospital and will therefore be able to fly home with the Club’s Head of Medical Services later today.

“We would like to thank all at Munster Rugby and University Hospital Limerick for their care and support, as well as those within the rugby community who have reached out.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

29-year-old Young has four Wales caps to his name, having won his most recent against Fiji in November.

The flanker is due to join Cardiff next season.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie