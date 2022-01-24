Wasps thank Munster and University Hospital Limerick as Young discharged

WASPS HAVE CONFIRMED that Thomas Young has been discharged from hospital after sustaining a serious-looking injury in yesterday’s 45-7 loss to Munster at Thomond Park.

The English club thanked Munster and University Hospital Limerick “for their care and support” in a statement announcing this afternoon’s positive update.

Wales international Young was stretchered off during a lengthy first-half stoppage in yesterday’s Heineken Champions Cup clash, with a head/neck injury widely reported.

While Wasps didn’t reveal any specifics in today’s statement, it reads:

“Wasps can confirm that following an injury sustained in yesterday’s Heineken Champions Cup game, Thomas Young spent the night at the University Hospital Limerick.

“After a series of scans last night and this morning he has now been discharged from hospital and will therefore be able to fly home with the Club’s Head of Medical Services later today.

“We would like to thank all at Munster Rugby and University Hospital Limerick for their care and support, as well as those within the rugby community who have reached out.”

29-year-old Young has four Wales caps to his name, having won his most recent against Fiji in November.

The flanker is due to join Cardiff next season.