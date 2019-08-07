This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 7 August, 2019
Ryder Cup winner Olesen charged with sexual assault on London-bound flight

The Danish golfer has been suspended by the European Tour, and will appear in court on 21 August.

By AFP Wednesday 7 Aug 2019, 12:39 PM
Olesen is due in court later this month.
Image: Michael Wade
Image: Michael Wade

DANISH GOLFER THORBJORN Olesen has been suspended from the European Tour after being charged with sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and common assault.

The 29-year-old — a member of the victorious 2019 European Ryder Cup team and a five-time champion on the European Tour — is to appear in court in London on 21 August.

“Thorbjorn Olesen has been suspended from the European Tour pending the outcome of legal proceedings,” a European Tour spokesperson said.

“As this remains an ongoing legal matter, we are unable to make any further comment at this time.”

The alleged incidents took place last week when Olesen was returning on a British Airways flight from Memphis after competing in the St Jude Invitational.

Police arrested him when the plane landed at Heathrow and subsequently released him under investigation.

“A man has been charged in connection with an incident on an inbound flight to Heathrow Airport on Monday, 29 July,” said a Metropolitan Police spokesperson.

Jacob Thorbjorn Olesen, 29, of Redcliffe Road, Kensington and Chelsea, was charged by postal requisition on Thursday, 1 August with sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and common assault.

“He is due to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 21 August.”

On Monday Olesen’s lawyer, Paul Morris, released a statement which read: “Thorbjorn has cooperated fully with the police during their investigation, but while the legal proceedings are still ongoing he unfortunately cannot comment on this matter at this time.”

© AFP 2019, comments closed for legal reasons 

