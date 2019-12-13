Ryder Cup star Olesen pleads not guilty to sexual assault

RYDER CUP STAR Thorbjorn Olesen pleaded not guilty to sexual assault and being drunk on an aircraft when he appeared at a London court today.

Olesen, a member of the victorious 2018 European Ryder Cup team, was named as Jacob Thorbjorn Olesen in court and gave his nationality as Danish at the start of his plea hearing.

Wearing a navy suit, the 29-year-old, of Chelsea, southwest London, spoke only to confirm his personal details and deny three charges.

Isleworth Crown Court heard the golfer intentionally sexually touched a woman without her consent during a flight from Nashville to London on 29 July.

Olesen also faces a separate charge of assault by beating of another person.

The five-time European Tour winner was arrested at Heathrow Airport immediately after his return from the World Golf Championships-FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis.

Olesen had previously indicated he would enter not-guilty pleas to the three charges.

Both the prosecution and defence are expected to use expert witnesses.

He will return to the court for his trial starting on 11 May next year.

© – AFP, 2019

- Comments are close for legal reasons

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!