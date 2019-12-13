This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 13 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ryder Cup star Olesen pleads not guilty to sexual assault

The Danish golfer, 29, appeared at Isleworth Crown Court today.

By AFP Friday 13 Dec 2019, 1:52 PM
4 minutes ago 167 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4932260
Olesen (centre) arriving at Isleworth Crown Court back in September.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Olesen (centre) arriving at Isleworth Crown Court back in September.
Olesen (centre) arriving at Isleworth Crown Court back in September.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

RYDER CUP STAR Thorbjorn Olesen pleaded not guilty to sexual assault and being drunk on an aircraft when he appeared at a London court today. 

Olesen, a member of the victorious 2018 European Ryder Cup team, was named as Jacob Thorbjorn Olesen in court and gave his nationality as Danish at the start of his plea hearing.

Wearing a navy suit, the 29-year-old, of Chelsea, southwest London, spoke only to confirm his personal details and deny three charges.

Isleworth Crown Court heard the golfer intentionally sexually touched a woman without her consent during a flight from Nashville to London on 29 July.

Olesen also faces a separate charge of assault by beating of another person.

The five-time European Tour winner was arrested at Heathrow Airport immediately after his return from the World Golf Championships-FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis.

Olesen had previously indicated he would enter not-guilty pleas to the three charges.

Both the prosecution and defence are expected to use expert witnesses.

He will return to the court for his trial starting on 11 May next year.

© – AFP, 2019 

- Comments are close for legal reasons  

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie