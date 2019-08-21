This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ryder Cup winner Olesen will face trial over sexual assault charge on flight to London

The 29-year-old has indicated he will plead not guilty.

By AFP Wednesday 21 Aug 2019, 7:34 PM
Olesen arriving at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court.
Image: Yui Mok

DANISH GOLF STAR Thorbjorn Olesen will face trial in Britain after being charged with sexual assault and being drunk on an aircraft.

The 29-year-old — a member of the victorious 2019 European Ryder Cup team and a five-time champion on the European Tour — appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court in London on Wednesday, and indicated he will plead not guilty.

Olesen has already been suspended from the European Tour pending the outcome of legal proceedings.

The alleged incidents took place on July 29 when Olesen was returning to his London home on a British Airways flight from Memphis after competing in the St Jude Invitational.

Police arrested him when the plane landed at Heathrow.    

He was granted unconditional bail and will appear at Isleworth Crown Court on 18 September.

 © AFP 2019comments closed for legal reasons 

