Thousands of Man United fans march in protest against Glazer ownership

Flares filled the air as well as constant chants.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 16 Apr 2022, 4:13 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

MANCHESTER UNITED fans protested against the Glazer family’s ownership before Saturday’s Premier League clash against Norwich.

A recently-formed supporter group called The 1958 organised a protest that started at Tollgate in Stretford before marching to Old Trafford, with numbers building into thousands outside the ground.

Flares filled the air as well as constant chants about the Glazer family in the Munich tunnel, where entrances were shuttered and police stood guard outside the closed directors’ entrance.

There were yellow and green scarves aplenty as well as banners in the same colours, including one which read ‘Glazers and Woodward out’, with the latter’s name crossed through after Ed Woodward left in February.

Police spotters and horses were in place outside the East Stand and fans chanted “love United, stay outside” as The 1958 said supporters should not take up their seats before the 17th minute – one minute for every year of the Glazers’ ownership.

There were more empty seats than usual at kick-off, but Old Trafford still looked near enough full.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring inside seven minutes against Norwich, but those inside the ground made their anger at the Glazer family loud clear as they chanted against the owners.

A small number of fans had also turned up at United’s training ground on Friday to make their anti-Glazer feelings known before being moved on by police.

