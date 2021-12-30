Two Irish players isolating with Covid-19 ahead of cricket series against West Indies

TWO IRISH PLAYERS are in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of their cricket series against the West Indies in January.

The Ireland men’s squad are due to travel from Florida to Jamaica tomorrow for the tour of the West Indies, where they will play three one-day internationals [ODI] and one T20 International [T20I] between 8 January and 16 January.

A final round of PCR tests revealed three Irish players have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been isolated for a mandatory 10-day quarantine.

Paul Stirling, Shane Getkate and George Dockrell all registered positive tests. However, Dockrell has been given the all clear to travel. He had tested positive prior to travelling to the USA and has a recovery certificate from that infection.

The remaining players in isolation will likely rejoin the squad in Jamaica around 9 January if they produce negative PCR test results.

“It is a challenging time for all, but the players have responded very well to operating within the Managed Environment over the last two weeks,” High Performance Director for Cricket Ireland, Richard Holdsworth, said in a statement from Cricket Ireland this evening.

“A Managed Environment is different to a bio-bubble, and is an approach being used currently to try and find that balance between risk mitigation from the virus and impacts of sustained periods of isolation on the mental and physical health needs of players and staff.

“Part of this new approach is the ability to have several partners travel with the squad, however, these additional people are required to abide by the same testing and travel protocols as the players.

“However, the transmissibility of this latest strain of the virus has not spared us – nor indeed the USA squad nor the umpires in our recent series – and overnight three players have now tested positive. These are the only three Irish players to date that have tested positive since entering the Managed Environment, albeit we also have two players isolating as registered ‘close contacts’ of positive cases too. These latter players tested negative subsequently, but will need to do so again before they join the squad in Jamaica.

“We have seen sport all around the world negatively impacted by this virus still, and like all sporting organisations trying to continue with sport during the pandemic, we are adapting quickly and responding to the needs of those in our duty of care.

“We have an extended squad with us on this tour, so will be able to cope with these absences pending no further outbreaks.

“We are also working closely with Cricket West Indies to ensure that both parties are satisfied with the current arrangements in place.”

Harry Tector and Gareth Delany have both successfully completed their quarantine periods and will travel to Jamaica with the squad tomorrow, while Andrew Balbirnie and Andy McBrine are likely to return to the squad on 2 January if they demonstrate negative results prior to departure.

The pair were listed as close contacts of positive cases.

West Indies Tour details

Match schedule – at Sabina Park, Jamaica

8 January: 1st CG Insurance ODI – 9.30am (10.30am Eastern Caribbean / 2.30pm Ireland)

11 January: 2nd CG Insurance ODI – 9.30am (10.30am Eastern Caribbean / 2.30pm Ireland)

14 January: 3rd CG Insurance ODI – 9.30am (10.30am Eastern Caribbean / 2.30pm Ireland)

16 January: T20I International – 4pm (5pm Eastern Caribbean / 9pm Ireland)

A warm-up match prior to the first ODI will be announced in due course.

ODI squad for the West Indies fixtures:

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, William Porterfield, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

T20I squad for the West Indies fixture:

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, William McClintock, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.