Three second-half goals help Galway to see off Tipp and book quarter-final spot

Galway 3-21

Tipperary 3-13

John Fallon reports from Pearse Stadium

GALWAY ADVANCED TO the quarter-finals of the Allianz Hurling League with an impressive second-half display to see off All-Ireland champions Tipperary in heavy rain in Salthill.

Galway's Padraic Mannion takes on Tipperary's John O'Dwyer. Source: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

The Tribesmen struck for three goals in the second half to seal the win in the first competitive meeting between the counties since Galway were victorious in the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final.

Tipperary, having opted to play with the wind, led by 3-7 to 0-9 at the interval, with John McGrath shooting the first two goals and Jason Forde finding the net just before half-time to leave them seven points ahead.

The All-Ireland champions made a superb start, with McGrath slipping inside Paul Killeen after a delivery by Alan Flynn to shoot to the net after just two and a half minutes, and Jason Forde quickly added a 65.

But the Galway response was good, with Evan Niland – one three changes before the start – landing three frees in a row into the wind. He scored 0-8 by the break, landing all seven frees, with Brian Concannon getting Galway’s only other score of the opening half.

Tipperary only led by 2-4 to 0-8 six minutes from the break, with McGrath getting his second goal from a tight angle after 21 minutes, but they finished the half strongly.

Seamus Callanan, Ronan Maher and Cian Darcy shot points before Forde found the net after a neat move which involved Padraic Maher, Callanan and Darcy to leave them seven ahead at the break.

The crowd of 5,750 saw Galway start the second half well, with Niland adding another free before Conor Whelan got the first of his goals after being set up by Concannon.

Tipperary's John McGrath scores a goal as Galway's Paul Killeen attempts to block. Source: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

The sides continued to exchange points and Tipperary still led going into the final quarter by 3-11 to 1-14. Then Jason Flynn pointed a sideline moments after being booked in a melee, and while Cian Darcy responded for Tipperary, Galway hit a purple patch.

Niland pointed another free and then a delivery from Johnny Coen saw Whelan get through for a superb goal to put Galway ahead for the first time in the game with 14 minutes left.

Niland quickly added a free, Concannon got another fine point and Niland’s 12th point left them 2-19 to 3-12 in front going into the closing stages.

They wrapped it up five minutes from time when Cathal Mannion soloed through while advantage was being played for a foul on Niland and drilled the ball low to the net.

Scorers for Galway: Evan Niland 0-14 (13f), Conor Whelan 2-0, Brian Concannon 0-4, Cathal Mannion 1-0, Jason Flynn 0-1 (sideline) Conor Cooney 0-1, Johnny Coen 0-1.

Scorers for Tipperary: John McGrath 2-1, Jason Forde 1-5, (0-2f, 0-2 ’65), Cian Darcy 0-2, Padraic Maher 0-1, Ronan Maher 0-1, Dillon Quirke 0-1, Seamus Callanan 0-1, Michael Breen 0-1.

Galway

1. James Skehill (Cappataggle)

2. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields)

3. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore/Maree)

17. Paul Killeen (Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry)

5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)

6. Shane Cooney (St Thomas)

7. Fintan Burke (St Thomas)

20. Johnny Coen (Loughrea)

9. Aidan Harte (Gort)

10. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)

14. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)

23. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge)

15. Conor Cooney (St Thomas)

12. Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins)

13. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)

Subs:

4. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore) for Killeen (25)

8. Adrian Tuohey (Beagh) for S Cooney (45)

21. David Burke (St Thomas’) for P Mannion (56)

11. Niall Burke (Oranmore/Maree) for Flynn (56)

24. Kevin Cooney (Sarsfields) for Concannon (66)

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Paul Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

3. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

7. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

5. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s)

6. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

4. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

9. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

10. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

14. Séamus Callanan (Drom-Inch)

12. Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

11. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

13. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

15. Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

Subs:

17. Michael Breen (Ballina) for Browne (48)

25. Seán O’Brien (Newport) for P Maher (48)

21. Paul Flynn (Kiladangan) for O’Dwyer (57)

22. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh) for Quirke (59)

20. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs) for Darcy (69)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick).

