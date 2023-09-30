Stakelum stars as Thurles Sarsfields book place in Tipperary SHC final

Thurles Sarsfields 1-22

Loughmore-Castleiney 2-12

DARRAGH STAKELUM TURNED in a man of the match display for Thurles Sarsfields as they powered their way past Loughmore-Castleiney in the Tipperary SHC semi-final at Semple Stadium this evening.

The Tipp U20 star scored six points from play as Sarsfields turned in a strong second half performance to get the better of their divisional rivals. Sarsfields were 0-6 to 0-4 ahead after 24 minutes when Ciaran McCormack netted to level for Loughmore, who went on to lead 1-6 to 0-8 at half-time.

On resuming, Sarsfields took control and outscored their rivals seven points to one in the opening 10 minutes for a 0-15 to 1-7 lead. John McGrath frees were keeping Loughmore in touch but an Aidan McCormack goal for Sarsfields after 55 minutes put the Thurles side in the driving seat and headed for the final.

Sarsfields quickly added three points from Stakelum (2) and Ronan Maher to be nine ahead. McGrath netted a penalty for Loughmore in injury time, too late to make a difference.

Sarsfields second half showing was impressive with Stakelum and Maher outstanding. Paul Maher, Stephen Cahill, Conor Stakelum, Cathal Moloney and Aidan McCormack were prominent also.

Beaten in the football semi-final a week earlier, it was a tough week for Loughmore-Castleiney who were missing key defenders Joey Hennessy and John Meagher and had Noel McGrath nursing a hamstring injury.

Ciaran McCormack, Brian McGrath, Tommy Maher, Liam McGrath and Ciaran Connolly worked very hard while McGrath’s free-taking was also crucial to their cause.

Sarsfields scorers – A McCormack 1-6 (4f); D Stakelum 0-6; S Cahill 0-3; C Stakelum, R Maher 0-2; J Armstrong, E Purcell, C Moloney 0-1.

Loughmore scorers – J McGrath 1-6 (1-0 pen, 6f); C McCormack 1-1; L McGrath 0-2; L Egan, C Connolly, N McGrath 0-1.

Sarsfields: P McCormack; P Maher, D Maher, S Maher; J Armstrong, R Maher, M Purcell; C Moloney, S Cahill; C Stakelum S Butler, B McCarthy; D Stakelum, A McCormack, E Purcell.

Subs: D Corbett for Moloney (48), P Creedon for Purcell (53), T Doyle for Butler (56), J Derby for M Purcell (57), Cian Stakelum for A McCormack (58).

Loughmore-Castleiney: M McGrath; L Egan, E Meagher, W Eviston; J Ryan, B McGrath, T Maher; C Connolly, T McGrath; E Connolly, L McGrath, N McGrath; P O Connell, J McGrath, C McCornack;.

Sub: C McGrath for O Connell (42).

Referee: A Tierney (Shannon Rovers)

