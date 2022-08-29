Tiegan Ruddy departs Peamount as she signs first pro deal with Swiss club

TIEGAN RUDDY HAS signed for Swiss side FC Sion from Peamount United.

The 22-year-old defender completed the move after signing her first professional deal.

“Buzzing to sign my first professional contract with FC Sion, waited a long time for this and can’t wait to get going,” she said.

“Thank you for everything Peamount FC, it’s been a pleasure.”

Peamount tweeted: “Tiegan has been a fantastic player for us and we wish her well in this exciting new stage of her career!”