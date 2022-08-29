Tiegan Ruddy departs Peamount as she signs first pro deal with Swiss club

TIEGAN RUDDY HAS signed for Swiss side FC Sion from Peamount United.
The 22-year-old defender completed the move after signing her first professional deal.
“Buzzing to sign my first professional contract with FC Sion, waited a long time for this and can’t wait to get going,” she said.
“Thank you for everything Peamount FC, it’s been a pleasure.”
Peamount tweeted: “Tiegan has been a fantastic player for us and we wish her well in this exciting new stage of her career!”
Differently
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 MembershipBecome a Member
COMMENTS