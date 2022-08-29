Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Monday 29 August 2022
Advertisement

Tiegan Ruddy departs Peamount as she signs first pro deal with Swiss club

The defender is joining FC Sion.

By The42 Team Monday 29 Aug 2022, 7:28 PM
6 minutes ago 56 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5852596
Tiegan Ruddy in action for Peamount United.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
Tiegan Ruddy in action for Peamount United.
Tiegan Ruddy in action for Peamount United.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

TIEGAN RUDDY HAS signed for Swiss side FC Sion from Peamount United. 

The 22-year-old defender completed the move after signing her first professional deal.

“Buzzing to sign my first professional contract with FC Sion, waited a long time for this and can’t wait to get going,” she said.

“Thank you for everything Peamount FC, it’s been a pleasure.”

Peamount tweeted: “Tiegan has been a fantastic player for us and we wish her well in this exciting new stage of her career!”

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie