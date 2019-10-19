This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tier 2 All-Ireland SFC coming in 2020 as motion is passed at Special Congress

The vote was taken by county delegates at Pairc Ui Chaoimh this afternoon.

By The42 Team Saturday 19 Oct 2019, 3:27 PM
48 minutes ago 3,217 Views 7 Comments
A general view of the GAA Congress on Leeside.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
A general view of the GAA Congress on Leeside.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

A TIER 2 football championship has received the green light after getting a huge majority vote at today’s Special Congress in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The new plan for a second tier championship involving Division 3 and 4 league teams – unless they qualified for their provincial finals or won the previous year’s competition – received support by 75.5% of county delegates this afternoon.

Motion 1 needed a 60% majority in order to pass. 

The new structure will come into play in the All-Ireland SFC next season.

Motion 2, which was proposed by Tipperary, was voted on first at Special Congress and passed with 87.5% of the vote.

This means that Tier 2 will be determined on the league positions at the end of the 2020  League rather than at the start.

Speaking at the Special Congress, former GAA president Seán Kelly expressed his support for the new competition and suggested that RTÉ should broadcast the semi-finals and final.

Nickey Brennan argued that the football and hurling second-tier finals should be curtain-raisers to the All-Ireland SFC and SHC deciders.

Current GAA president John Horan also revealed a text message from RTÉ’s Head of Sport Declan McBennett to a Croke Park staff member which said he was confident the second tier competition would receive live coverage.

A number of county delegates, including Antrim chairman Ciarán McCavana and Carlow chairman Sean Campion voiced their opposition to the introduction of the second-tier championship.

McCavana said their experience of hurling’s second tier competition, the Joe McDonagh Cup, involved promises about marketing ambitions that were not delivered on.

