Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Monday 20 December 2021
Advertisement

Tiger Woods ‘worn out’ after second-placed finish with son at PNC Championship

Team Woods finished two shots behind John Daly and his son John Daly II in Orlando.

By Press Association Monday 20 Dec 2021, 8:29 AM
1 hour ago 2,111 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5635612

TIGER WOODS ADMITTED he was feeling “worn out” after coming second with son Charlie at the PNC Championship.

The 45-year-old has been undergoing extensive rehabilitation since sustaining serious leg and ankle injuries in a car accident in February.

Woods made his first competitive appearance since playing in the same tournament last December and finished runner-up on 25 under, two shots behind John Daly and his son John Daly II in Orlando.

He told pgatour.com: “I’m just happy and thankful I’m able to do this. I still have my own leg, which was questionable for a while. I’m just really tired. I’m not used to this. This is my fifth round of golf this year. I’m a little worn out.

“The fact I had my son there, he’s an unbelievable player and partner. We had a great strategy going in. I thought we were going to be in there, our whole goal was never to make a bogey and we never made one.

“We got on a run which was great and it got interesting and tight towards the end.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie