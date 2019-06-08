This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 8 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tyrone's Tiernan McCann under fire for alleged 'gouge' in Donegal defeat

‘Proper action needs to be taken,’ insists Joe Brolly.

By Niall Kelly Saturday 8 Jun 2019, 8:13 PM
6 minutes ago 559 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4674230

D8jkWI8UIAAuS5p (1) Tiernan McCann (standing) clashes with Donegal's Stephen McMenamin (on ground). Source: RTÉ

TIERNAN MCCANN IS likely to face disciplinary action following an alleged ‘gouge’ in Tyrone’s Ulster SFC semi-final defeat against Donegal.

McCann’s hand made contact with the area around Stephen McMenamin’s mouth as the two tussled for possession during the second half in Breffni Park.

Replays also showed McCann’s boot making contact with the Donegal defender’s head as he stood up following the clash.

Referee David Gough took no action at the time, but McCann may yet face retrospective action from the Central Competitions Control Committee.

“Sticking your fingers into a player’s mouth and trying to rip out around his lips and his teeth, there’s no place for it,” Joe Brolly said during RTÉ’s post-match analysis.

“Proper action needs to be taken.”

Tyrone must wait until Monday’s draw to find out who they will face in Round 2 of the All-Ireland qualifier series following their 1-16 to 0-15 defeat.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie