Tyrone's Tiernan McCann under fire for alleged 'gouge' in Donegal defeat

Tiernan McCann (standing) clashes with Donegal's Stephen McMenamin (on ground). Source: RTÉ

TIERNAN MCCANN IS likely to face disciplinary action following an alleged ‘gouge’ in Tyrone’s Ulster SFC semi-final defeat against Donegal.

McCann’s hand made contact with the area around Stephen McMenamin’s mouth as the two tussled for possession during the second half in Breffni Park.

Replays also showed McCann’s boot making contact with the Donegal defender’s head as he stood up following the clash.

Referee David Gough took no action at the time, but McCann may yet face retrospective action from the Central Competitions Control Committee.

“Sticking your fingers into a player’s mouth and trying to rip out around his lips and his teeth, there’s no place for it,” Joe Brolly said during RTÉ’s post-match analysis.

“Proper action needs to be taken.”

Tyrone must wait until Monday’s draw to find out who they will face in Round 2 of the All-Ireland qualifier series following their 1-16 to 0-15 defeat.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!