Tiernan O'Halloran signs up for his 15th season with Connacht

TIERNAN O’HALLORAN, Connacht’s longest serving player, has extended his contract until the end of next season.

The full-back made his debut as an 18-year-old in October 2009, and next season will be his 15th in the professional setup.

The Clifden native has made 218 provincial appearances, as well as six appearances for the Irish national team, and was a try scorer in the 2016 Pro 12 Grand Final against Leinster.

“Tiernan has seen it all during his time with us so it’s great that we can count on that experience again next season,” Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins said.

“Some of his performances this year have been among his very best, and I’m sure he’ll continue to play a valuable role as we continue to grow and build as a squad.”