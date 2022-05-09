Tiernan O'Halloran signs up for 14th season with Connacht

TIERNAN O’HALLORAN HAS signed a one-year contract extension with Connacht, preserving his status as the province’s longest-serving current player.

The 2022/23 campaign will represent the fullback’s 14th season with Connacht.

O’Halloran has represented Connacht over 200 times, making his debut at the age of 18 back in the 2009/10 season.

The 31-year-old – who has also been capped six times for Ireland – has featured 14 times across the current campaign, during which time he became just one of five players to reach the 200 cap milestone for the province.

🟢TIERNAN O'HALLORAN CONTRACT EXTENSION 🟢



Connacht Rugby are delighted to confirm @Tiernanoh11 has signed a one-year contract extension.



The 2022/23 season will be his 14th season at The Sportsground 🏉https://t.co/nVxZXWTHY4 pic.twitter.com/u2REjxOb3e — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) May 9, 2022

“Everyone knows what this club means to me so I’m really pleased to be able to enter my 14th season here,” O’Halloran said.

“It’s been incredible to see the changes and the way the club has grown in that time, and I’m very fortunate to have played my part in that.

“I’m thankful to Connacht Rugby for giving me the opportunity to continue playing my rugby here and I’m excited by what we can achieve next season.”