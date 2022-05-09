Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tiernan O'Halloran signs up for 14th season with Connacht

The fullback has made over 200 appearances for the province.

By Ciarán Kennedy Monday 9 May 2022, 3:29 PM
13 minutes ago 324 Views 0 Comments
Connacht fullback Tiernan O'Halloran.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
TIERNAN O’HALLORAN HAS signed a one-year contract extension with Connacht, preserving his status as the province’s longest-serving current player.

The 2022/23 campaign will represent the fullback’s 14th season with Connacht.

O’Halloran has represented Connacht over 200 times, making his debut at the age of 18 back in the 2009/10 season.

The 31-year-old – who has also been capped six times for Ireland – has featured 14 times across the current campaign, during which time he became just one of five players to reach the 200 cap milestone for the province.

“Everyone knows what this club means to me so I’m really pleased to be able to enter my 14th season here,” O’Halloran said.

“It’s been incredible to see the changes and the way the club has grown in that time, and I’m very fortunate to have played my part in that.

“I’m thankful to Connacht Rugby for giving me the opportunity to continue playing my rugby here and I’m excited by what we can achieve next season.”

 

Head coach Andy Friend added: “Tiernan has given a huge amount to Connacht Rugby and his experience will be very beneficial for us as we continue to grow next season.

“We will have excellent strength in depth across the back three with Tiernan’s renewal and I know he will make another positive impact on the squad next season.”

