Connacht prop Tietie Tuimauga to join French side Colomiers

TIETIE TUIMAUGA’S SHORT stint with Connacht will come to an end this summer, with the prop set to join French side Colomiers.

Tuimauga, 28, joined Connacht as injury cover earlier this season and has made 10 appearances for the province, playing seven times in the United Rugby Championship and making three further appearances in the Heineken Champions Cup.

A Samoan international, Tuimauga has agreed a two-year contract with Colomiers, with an option for a third year.

The loosehead is not part of the 28-man Connacht squad currently in South Africa for two United Rugby Championship fixtures against the Lions and the Sharks.

Colomiers currently sit sixth in the Pro D2, and have won 16 of their 27 league outings this season.

Meanwhile, Leinster have announced that centre Liam Turner, back row Martin Moloney and second row Charlie Ryan have all signed their first senior contracts with the province.

