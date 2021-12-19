Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Sunday 19 December 2021
Advertisement

Tiger and Charlie Woods reel off 11 straight birdies, but fall just short at PNC Championship

John Daly and his son John Daly II won by two shots in Orlando.

By AFP Sunday 19 Dec 2021, 9:52 PM
1 hour ago 2,777 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5635493
Tiger Woods was playing in his first event since suffering career-threatening injuries in a car crash 10 months ago.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Tiger Woods was playing in his first event since suffering career-threatening injuries in a car crash 10 months ago.
Tiger Woods was playing in his first event since suffering career-threatening injuries in a car crash 10 months ago.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

TIGER WOODS NARROWLY missed out on a fairytale victory in his return to competitive golf on Sunday after a final round birdie blitz came up short at the PNC Championship family tournament in Florida.

Woods, playing in his first event since suffering career-threatening injuries in a car crash 10 months ago, reeled off 11 consecutive birdies alongside his 12-year-old son Charlie to card a 15-under-par and finish on 25-under-par in the two-round tournament at the Ritz Carlton Golf Course in Orlando.

However the Woods duo were unable to close with a 12th birdie on the par-five 18th hole, settling for par and missing the chance to put the pressure on two-time major champion John Daly, playing with his son John Daly II.

The Daly duo eventually closed with a birdie to match the Woods’s second-round 57 and finish on 27-under-par for a two-shot victory.

A weary Woods, who almost needed to have his shattered right leg amputated after his car crash in Los Angeles in February, said afterwards he was simply grateful to be playing again.

“I’m just happy and thankful that I’m able to do this,” Woods told NBC television.

“I still have my own leg, which was questionable for a while, and it’s functioning. I’m just really tired – I’m not used to this.

“I think this might be only my fourth or fifth round of golf this year. I’m a little worn out. It was nice to have a cart.”

Woods said he and his son had set a pre-tournament target of playing two bogey-free rounds which they had achieved.

“Our whole goal for the two days was don’t make any bogeys – last year we made two – and we didn’t make any,” Woods said.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“We felt we’d have to birdie every hole on the back nine to have a chance. It got interesting and a little tight towards the end, which was fun.”

© – AFP, 2021

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie