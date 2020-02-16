This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tiger Roll delights Gordon Elliott on Navan return while Cracking Smart first

The Grand National hero raced with real enthusiasm for fifth in Boyne Hurdle comeback.

By Press Association Sunday 16 Feb 2020, 2:35 PM
48 minutes ago 1,592 Views No Comments
Elliott will be satisfied with the outing.
TIGER ROLL LEFT connections highly satisfied with a creditable fifth on his comeback as stablemate Cracking Smart ran out a surprise winner of the Ladbrokes Ireland Boyne Hurdle at Navan.

While Cracking Smart took the honours for Gigginstown House Stud and trainer Gordon Elliott, Tiger Roll raced with real enthusiasm for much of the way as he prepares to bid for a fifth win at the Cheltenham Festival and third successive Randox Health Grand National.

Winner of this race 12 months ago, Tiger Roll only lost fourth place close home, having jumped well and travelled nicely after being held up in the rear through the early part of the two-mile five-furlong contest.

Magic Of Light – last year’s National runner-up – and Killultagh Vic shared duties at the head of affairs, but both were swamped in the straight.

Cracking Smart (16-1) led two out and went on to score by four lengths from Penhill, with Bachasson five lengths away in third as trainer Willie Mullins provided the two placed horses.

 

