Sunday 7 April, 2019
History-making Tiger Roll receives Royal welcome on return to Summerhill

The Grand National winner was greeted in Meath along with owner, trainer and jockey.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 7 Apr 2019, 10:12 PM
46 minutes ago 1,431 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4581143

Tiger Roll is paraded through the village of Summerhill Homecoming: Tiger Roll is paraded through the village of Summerhill. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

A LOVELY HOMECOMING for a superb horse.

Tiger Roll etched his name into history yesterday, becoming the first horse since Red Rum to win back-to-back Grand Nationals.

And the 4-1 favourite did so in style at Aintree.

Ridden by Davy Russell, Tiger Roll rode past Magic of the Light and Rathvinden to emulate National icon Red Rum’s feat in 1973-74.

Trained by Gordon Elliot, it was an emotional occasion for everyone involved with the Michael O’Leary-owned horse — and that continued into today.

There were smiles, tears and overall touching scenes as the 2018 and 2019 Grand National winner and trophy were paraded through the Meath village of Summerhill earlier.

Thousands lined the streets to welcome the heroes home, and here’s a quick look.

Davy Russell with his son Finn Davy Russell with his son Finn. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Davy Russell with his son Finn I'm the boss now, Dad! Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Tiger Roll and owner Michael O'Leary in the enclosure Tiger Roll and proud owner Michael O'Leary. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Gordon Elliott and Michael O'Leary with the 2019 Aintree Grand National trophy Gordon Elliot and Michael O'Leary celebrate with the trophy. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Michael O'Leary with the 2019 Randox Health Aintree Grand National trophy All smiles! Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Gordon Elliott with Lynn Elliott, wife of the late Will Elliot Lynn Elliot, wife of the late Will Elliot, takes a moment as Gordon is interviewed. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Michael O'Leary's kids Zac and Tiana holding the Cup Michael O'Leary's kids, Zac and Tiana, carry the cup. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Before all of this, O’Leary treated Ryanair passengers to free drinks on his homebound flight: “I give away free drinks every time we win the Grand National, it probably won’t happen for another 45 years!”

Brilliant.

dav Source: Davy Russell Twitter.

