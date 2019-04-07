History-making Tiger Roll receives Royal welcome on return to Summerhill

Homecoming: Tiger Roll is paraded through the village of Summerhill. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

A LOVELY HOMECOMING for a superb horse.

Tiger Roll etched his name into history yesterday, becoming the first horse since Red Rum to win back-to-back Grand Nationals.

And the 4-1 favourite did so in style at Aintree.

Ridden by Davy Russell, Tiger Roll rode past Magic of the Light and Rathvinden to emulate National icon Red Rum’s feat in 1973-74.

Trained by Gordon Elliot, it was an emotional occasion for everyone involved with the Michael O’Leary-owned horse — and that continued into today.

There were smiles, tears and overall touching scenes as the 2018 and 2019 Grand National winner and trophy were paraded through the Meath village of Summerhill earlier.

Thousands lined the streets to welcome the heroes home, and here’s a quick look.

Davy Russell with his son Finn. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

I'm the boss now, Dad! Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Tiger Roll and proud owner Michael O'Leary. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Gordon Elliot and Michael O'Leary celebrate with the trophy. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

All smiles! Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Lynn Elliot, wife of the late Will Elliot, takes a moment as Gordon is interviewed. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Michael O'Leary's kids, Zac and Tiana, carry the cup. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

A triumphant Tiger Roll returned to Summerhill in Meath after becoming the first horse since Red Rum to win back-to-back Aintree Grand National titles #rtesport pic.twitter.com/FPIiWUuSEF — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) April 7, 2019

Before all of this, O’Leary treated Ryanair passengers to free drinks on his homebound flight: “I give away free drinks every time we win the Grand National, it probably won’t happen for another 45 years!”

Brilliant.

Michael O'Leary at his best again pic.twitter.com/wwoEgpPC1i — Leon Blanche (@BoyleSportsLB) April 6, 2019

Source: Davy Russell Twitter.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: