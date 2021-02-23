BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 23 February 2021
Tiger Woods suffers 'multiple leg injuries' in car crash

The golf star is undergoing surgery following a single-vehicle crash in Los Angeles earlier today.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 23 Feb 2021, 7:57 PM
File photo of Tiger Woods.
Image: Brian Rothmuller
Image: Brian Rothmuller

GOLF STAR TIGER Woods has been taken to hospital having suffered “multiple leg injuries” in a single-vehicle car accident earlier today. 

In a statement, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department say Woods was injured in a single-vehicle, roll-over crash early this morning. Woods was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and LA firefighters and paramedics extracted Woods from the car using the jaws of life.  

The vehicle sustained major damage. 

Woods was brought to a local hospital for treatment, where he has undergone surgery for multiple leg injuries. 

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support”, read a statement from Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg. 

45-year-old Woods was in the area for his annual Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Rivieria Country Club, in which he did not compete as he recuperates from back surgery. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

