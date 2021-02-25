BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 25 February 2021
Advertisement

Tiger Woods won't face charges over car crash

The legendary golfer is recovering in hospital following surgery on serious leg injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday.

By AFP Thursday 25 Feb 2021, 8:14 AM
1 hour ago 1,419 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5364668
Tiger Woods.
Image: PA
Tiger Woods.
Tiger Woods.
Image: PA

US GOLF LEGEND Tiger Woods was recovering in hospital Wednesday after surgery for serious leg injuries sustained in a car crash that have raised fears for the 45-year-old’s career.

Law enforcement officials said the 15-time major champion, who has been plagued by injury in recent years, would not face reckless driving charges for the crash which didn’t involve any other cars.

Woods was driving alone Tuesday morning in a Los Angeles suburb on a road notorious for fatal accidents when his SUV hit the center median, crossed into the opposing lane, struck a tree and then rolled over several times.

“A reckless driving charge has a lot of elements into it, this is purely an accident,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters.

He added that the most Woods could face would be a low-level offense known as an infraction if investigators conclude that he was speeding or not paying attention.

Investigators hope the new vehicle was equipped with a “black box” data recorder that will help shed light on the cause of the third high-profile car incident involving Woods in recent years. 

Woods underwent surgery to repair “significant orthopedic injuries” to his lower right leg and ankle, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center chief medical officer Anish Mahajan said.

This included the insertion of a rod into Woods’s shin bone and the use of “a combination of screws and pins” to stabilize his foot and ankle.

In the same statement posted on Woods’s Twitter account, his representatives said he was “currently awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room.”

The crash comes just two months after the golfing phenomenon underwent his fifth back operation.

tiger-woods-injured-in-single-car-accident-in-los-angeles The aftermath of Woods' crash. Source: Gene Blevins

Woods has had three procedures on his knee too during a career that has also seen him bounce back from high-profile scandal in his personal life.

In 2019, he completed an astonishing comeback from four back operations between 2014 and 2017 to win the Masters, his first major title since 2008.

News of his latest injuries has cast doubt on Woods’s ability to compete at the top level again.

“He’s not Superman,” four-time major champion Rory McIlroy said ahead of a tournament in Florida Wednesday.

“He’s a human being at the end of the day. And he’s already been through so much.

“At this stage I think everyone should just be grateful that he’s here, that he’s alive, that his kids haven’t lost their dad,” added the Northern Irishman.

World number four Xander Schauffele described the “somber” mood on the practice greens ahead of the World Golf Championships Workday Championship in Florida.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Six-time major winner Nick Faldo said he thought it would be “quite extraordinary” if Woods completes another comeback.

The Englishman added that Woods would first have to focus on rebuilding his body and that playing competitively “is possibly a long way down the line.”

Faldo said Woods’s age made it even more difficult.

“It’s tough enough playing at 45 when you’re playing against kids that are 25,” Faldo told CBS.

World number one Dustin Johnson tweeted that he was wishing Tiger “a quick recovery and a Ben Hogan style comeback.”

“If anyone can do it, it’s TW,” he wrote.

Hogan famously won six of his nine major titles after almost being killed in a car crash in 1949 at age 36.

Woods’s crash occurred on a steep stretch of road known as an accident hotspot. He was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Villanueva repeated Wednesday.

Deputy Carlos Gonzalez, the first officer to arrive at the scene, said it was “very fortunate” that the golfer came out of it alive.

Woods was conscious, appearing “calm and lucid” and able to identify himself as “Tiger,” Gonzalez said Tuesday. 

Woods was in the Los Angeles area for his annual Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club, and was driving a courtesy car on the morning of the crash.

News of the crash spread rapidly around the sports world and beyond, with figures inside and outside golf swift to send their best wishes.

Woods was one of the most revered athletes in the world when in November 2009, he smashed his car into a tree and a fire hydrant outside his luxury Florida home, sparking a series of scandalous revelations that doomed his marriage and put his game in freefall.

He later divorced from his Swedish wife Elin Nordegren after a cascade of women came forward to say they had had affairs with the golfer.

In May 2017, he was arrested near his home for being asleep at the wheel of his car in a traffic lane. Woods said he had taken prescription drugs and pleaded guilty to reckless driving.

He is the winner of 82 US PGA titles, level with Sam Snead for the all-time record.

© – AFP, 2021 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie