BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 16 March 2021
Advertisement

Woods to make video-game comeback with EA Sports' rivals 2K

The golfing icon was previously the face of EA’s PGA Tour franchise for 15 years until 2013.

By AFP Tuesday 16 Mar 2021, 8:10 PM
1 hour ago 1,358 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5383668

FIFTEEN-TIME MAJOR CHAMPION Tiger Woods, recovering from career-threatening injuries suffered last month in a car crash, is making a return to the realm of golfing video games after announcing a new deal on Tuesday with 2K.

The company and Woods have agreed upon a long-term exclusive partnership and 2K announced it has struck a deal to obtain HB Studios, developers of the PGA Tour 2K21 as well as The Golf Club franchise.

Woods has won 82 PGA Tour titles, level with Sam Snead for the all-time record, and partnered with 2K’s competitors EA Sports for the most successful golf video-game franchise ever created, Tiger Woods PGA Tour, for 15 years before their deal ended in 2013.

“I am looking forward to making my return to the video game landscape, and with 2K and HB Studios, I’ve found the right partners to make it happen,” Woods said in a statement.

“I’m honoured to take part in this opportunity and look forward to sharing my expertise and insights as we build the future of golf video games together.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The partnership includes rights to use Woods’s name and likeness to appear exclusively in the PGA Tour 2K franchise and other games. Woods will serve as an executive director and consultant with PGA Tour 2K.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie