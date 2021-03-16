Woods to make video-game comeback with EA Sports' rivals 2K

FIFTEEN-TIME MAJOR CHAMPION Tiger Woods, recovering from career-threatening injuries suffered last month in a car crash, is making a return to the realm of golfing video games after announcing a new deal on Tuesday with 2K.

The company and Woods have agreed upon a long-term exclusive partnership and 2K announced it has struck a deal to obtain HB Studios, developers of the PGA Tour 2K21 as well as The Golf Club franchise.

Woods has won 82 PGA Tour titles, level with Sam Snead for the all-time record, and partnered with 2K’s competitors EA Sports for the most successful golf video-game franchise ever created, Tiger Woods PGA Tour, for 15 years before their deal ended in 2013.

We’re thrilled to announce that @TigerWoods is coming back to golf video games with @PGATOUR2K, in partnership with 2K and @hb_studios. We can’t wait to share more about the future of the franchise! https://t.co/XswY6LLTaL pic.twitter.com/zRU9o4k7ta — 2K (@2K) March 16, 2021

“I am looking forward to making my return to the video game landscape, and with 2K and HB Studios, I’ve found the right partners to make it happen,” Woods said in a statement.

“I’m honoured to take part in this opportunity and look forward to sharing my expertise and insights as we build the future of golf video games together.”

The partnership includes rights to use Woods’s name and likeness to appear exclusively in the PGA Tour 2K franchise and other games. Woods will serve as an executive director and consultant with PGA Tour 2K.

© – AFP, 2021