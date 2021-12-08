Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 8 December 2021
Advertisement

Tiger Woods announces intention to make PGA Tour comeback next week

The former world number one hasn’t played since suffering career-threatening injuries in a February car crash.

By AFP Wednesday 8 Dec 2021, 5:46 PM
51 minutes ago 858 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5624156
Return to action: Tiger Woods.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Return to action: Tiger Woods.
Return to action: Tiger Woods.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

TIGER WOODS SAID today that he will make his return to competitive golf at next week’s PGA Tour PNC Championship in Florida.

The former world number one, who has not played since suffering career-threatening leg injuries in a car crash in Los Angeles in February, will play in the 16-19 December tournament alongside his son Charlie.

“Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie,” Woods announced on Twitter.

“I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud.”

© – AFP, 2021

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie