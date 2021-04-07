BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 7 April 2021
Advertisement

Tiger Woods driving at nearly double the legal speed limit when he crashed in California

The accident in Ranchos Palos Verdes left the 15-time major champion with a shattered right leg.

By AFP Wednesday 7 Apr 2021, 6:46 PM
31 minutes ago 1,928 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5403196
Tiger Woods' car is removed from a hill after he was involved in a crash.
Image: Gene Blevins
Tiger Woods' car is removed from a hill after he was involved in a crash.
Tiger Woods' car is removed from a hill after he was involved in a crash.
Image: Gene Blevins

TIGER WOODS WAS driving at nearly double the 45 mph speed limit when he crashed in California in February, Los Angeles County’s sheriff said today.

Woods’s SUV was travelling at up to 87 miles (140km) an hour before it flew off the road and flipped several times during the accident in Ranchos Palos Verdes, leaving the 15-time major champion with a shattered right leg.

“The primary causal factor for this traffic collision was driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions and the inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway,” said Alex Villanueva.

“Estimated speeds at the first area of impact were 84 to 87 miles per hour.”

There were “no signs of impairment,” or evidence of any “distracted driving,” and Woods voluntarily allowed the results of the investigation to be made public, officials said.

Woods, 45, may have inadvertently hit the car’s accelerator while attempting to press the brakes upon losing control, Captain James Powers said, although Woods himself does not recall the incident.

Investigators did not check Woods phone or test his bloodwork because there was “no evidence of any impairment or intoxication,” Powers told a press conference.

The golfer underwent hours of surgery to repair his shattered lower right leg and ankle, which included the insertion of a rod into his tibia and screws and pins to stabilize the joint.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

He is now recovering at his home in Florida.

Woods, whose 82 US PGA titles are level with Sam Snead for the all-time win record, won the 2019 Masters for his first major title in 11 years to complete an astonishing comeback after multiple back surgeries.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie