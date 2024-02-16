McIlroy shoots bogey-free 66 at Genesis Invitational as Tiger Woods withdraws

TIGER WOODS’ PGA Tour comeback ended prematurely after he pulled out of the Genesis Invitational in California during his second round.

The 48-year-old is still adapting to ankle fusion surgery, having undergone treatment in April last year after withdrawing from the Masters during the third round and he did not compete again until the Hero World Challenge in December.

Woods leaves the course. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The 15-time major champion, tournament host this week, finished Thursday’s opening round at the Riviera Country Club on one-over par.

But the American could not back that up a day later as he withdrew after six holes due to illness.

Advertisement

Woods started in fine form, producing a birdie on the first, but back-to-back bogeys arrived from the fourth and he called it a day after a third par on the sixth left him one over for his round.

Woods was driven back to the locker room by a rules official.

Meanwhile Rory McIlroy shot a second-round 66 as he fought to beat the cut.

The Northern Irishman is now two-under and in a tie for 32nd at the time of writing. He shot a 74 yesterday at the Riviera Country Club in California.

American Patrick Cantlay is leading the field on 11-under, having played 11 holes of his second round.

McIlroy shot three birdies and an eagle on the par-five 11th holes during a bogey-free round.

The World No 2 had birdies on holes one, three, and the par-five 17th.

McIlroy could have been among the front runners at this stage but for a nightmare finish to his opening round yesterday.

He was three-under after ten holes and two-under when he stood on the 15th tee, but dropped five shots in his next two holes. A double bogey on the par-four 15th was followed by a disastrous triple-bogey on the par-three 16th, where he three-putted from inside eight feet. McIlroy did birdie the 17th, but gave that shot back with a bogey on the last to finish with a 74 yesterday.

Seamus Power was even par through 14 holes of his second round.

Additional reporting from PA.