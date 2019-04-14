Tiger Woods rolls back the years to claim stunning Masters victory

TIGER WOODS COMPLETED one of the greatest comebacks in the history of sport as his battling performance saw him become the 2019 Masters champion.

The 43-year-old, who has undergone multiple surgeries on career-threatening back injuries and who has overcome setbacks in his personal life in recent years, started the day two shots behind overnight leader, Francesco Molinari.

The American claimed victory at Augusta National for a fifth time on a score of 13-under par, finishing one shot clear of compatriots Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka.

Woods’ latest Green Jacket brings his tally of Major titles to 15, but none have been more celebrated than today’s victory in Georgia.

The success caps a tremendous seven months which saw him also capture the Tour Championship last September.

More follows…