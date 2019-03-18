This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tiger commits to WGC-Dell Match Play ahead of Masters

Woods will then skip the Texas Open before taking part in the year’s first major.

By Cian Roche Monday 18 Mar 2019, 6:56 PM
TIGER WOODS’ SCHEDULE became clearer on Monday when the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play confirmed that he will play the event at the end of the month.

Woods will sit out of this week’s Valspar Championship but is eager to get through next week’s round-robin in Austin on 27 March.

The Masters - Final Round Tiger Woods during last year's Masters tournament where he finished just outside the top 30. Source: Curtis Compton

He then will skip the Texas Open (4 April) the week before the Masters, the year’s first major.

Woods’ appearance at the Match Play marks the first time that he will play the round-robin format – rather than the previous single-elimination format – and he has never played the Austin Country Club course.

The 14-time major champion, who finished tied for 30th at The Players Championship over the weekend, told reporters he has no qualms about the amount of golf he is playing despite various recent injury problems.

“I’m hoping that I can play all the matches,” he said at The Players. “That would be great.

I’m guaranteed to play three, so that’s kind of nice knowing that I’ll be able to get at least three good rounds in – possibly more if I play well – and that’s basically like a tournament.”

Woods went on to say that he was satisfied with his game and can see elements of his performance at TPC Sawgrass have given him confidence looking forward to Augusta.

“I’m excited the way I drove [the ball]. I drove it well this week. I drove it not quite as long on the weekend with a little bit cooler temperatures, but I was driving it pretty straight and I was able to shape the golf ball both ways with all three of my woods, which was good to see.

[My game] is right on track. I feel like I’m able to start – I’m able to shape the golf ball both ways, which I’m going to need there. Just need a few more putts go in, but that’s about it.”

