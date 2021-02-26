BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 7°C Friday 26 February 2021
Tiger Woods moved to new hospital as he continues recovery

The 15-time major winner suffered multiple injuries in the accident.

By Press Association Friday 26 Feb 2021, 11:30 PM
The vehicle driven by Tiger Woods on the back of a truck in Los Angeles.
Image: PA
Image: PA

TIGER WOODS has been moved to a new hospital in Los Angeles in the next stage of his recovery from multiple injuries sustained in a serious car accident.

Open fractures to the 45-year-old’s tibia and fibula and further injuries to his foot and ankle were stabilised during surgery with the insertion of a rod, screws and pins.

The severity of the injuries, coupled with the fact that he was already sidelined following a fifth back operation, leaves the prospects of the 15-time major winner being able to return to action hanging in the balance.

“Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for continuing orthopaedic care and recovery,” Harbor-UCLA Medical Center interim CEO Anish Mahajan said on the hospital’s Twitter account.

“It was an honour to provide orthopaedic trauma care to one of our generation’s greatest athletes.”

Woods survived “what would otherwise have been a fatal crash” on Tuesday morning because the interior of his vehicle remained largely intact, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

He added that “deputies at the time did not see any evidence of impairment” after arriving on the scene at 7.18am local time and confirmed on Wednesday that Woods was “not drunk” and that the crash was “purely an accident”.

Press Association

