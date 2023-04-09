Tiger Woods withdraws from the Masters before completing his third round

TIGER WOODS HAS withdrawn from the Masters through injury before his third round resumes later today.

Woods narrowly made the cut at plus-three at the end of his delayed second round yesterday morning, but limped painfully through seven holes of his third round later in the day amid atrocious conditions before play was suspended.

Woods’ was at the bottom of the leader board at nine-over par after seven holes yesterday, and was today facing a torturous, 29 hole-walk across two rounds at Augusta National today, a course of steep slopes and undulations. He will now not complete his round.

“Due to injury, Tiger Woods has officially withdrawn from the Masters after completing seven holes of his third round”, read a short bulletin from the Masters tournament.

Woods admits he is lucky not to have lost his right leg in a car crash in 2021, and while made a remarkable return to competition at the Masters 14 months later, he admitted his leg is kept together with “a lot of hardware” and it has now deteriorated even compared to last year.

Woods has now withdrawn from two of his last four events, having not completed last year’s PGA Championship, either.

Speaking on Tuesday ahead of this year’s Masters, Woods admitted he didn’t know how much longer he would be competing at a tournament he has won five times.

In making the cut before withdrawing, Woods tied a Masters record for consecutive cuts made. He joins Gary Player and Fred Couples in making the third round for 23-straight times at the Masters.