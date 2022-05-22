Tiger Woods withdraws from PGA Championship after third-round 79

Tiger Woods suffered a terrible third round at the Southern Hills Country Club.

TIGER WOODS, WHO limped to a nine-over par 79 in Saturday’s third round of the PGA Championship, has withdrawn from the event, the tournament announced.

The 15-time major winner hesitated to commit to playing Sunday’s final round at Southern Hills after the third-worst major round of his career, saying his surgically repaired right leg was sore after walking the course.

Woods suffered severe leg injuries in a February 2021 car crash but made an incredible return last month at the Masters and shared 47th, walking all 72 holes at hilly Augusta National.

The 46-year-old American shot 69 on Friday to make the cut after an opening 74 at the PGA.

