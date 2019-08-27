Till moves to middleweight for Madison Square Garden clash with former interim title challenger

DARREN TILL (17-2-1) WILL enter the UFC’s middleweight division when the organisation returns to Madison Square Garden for UFC 244 on 2 November.

The 26-year-old Liverpudlian, who has often struggled with the cut to 170 pounds, will be back in the octagon for the first time since March to face Kelvin Gastelum (15-4) in a 185-pound bout.

A 27-year-old native of California, Gastelum will aim to bounce back after his bid to win the interim middleweight title ended in a unanimous-decision loss to Israel Adesanya in April.

This time last year, Till was an undefeated professional fighter preparing to challenge Tyron Woodley for the UFC welterweight title. However, his submission loss to Woodley in September 2018 was followed by a KO defeat at the hands of Jorge Masvidal earlier this year.

While an official announcement has yet to be made, UFC 244 is expected to be headlined by a welterweight title bout between champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!