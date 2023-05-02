Advertisement
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Tim Clancy.
# marching out
St Patrick's Athletic part company with Tim Clancy following three straight defeats
Monday’s defeat to Sligo Rovers proved to be Clancy’s final game in charge.
46 minutes ago

TIM CLANCY HAS departed his role as St Patrick’s Athletic boss by mutual consent, the club has confirmed.

A run of three straight defeats, including a 1-0 disappointment against Sligo Rovers on Monday, has left Saints seventh in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table.

They travel to struggling Cork City on Friday but they will do so without Clancy, whose resignation was confirmed in a short statement.

“St Patrick’s Athletic can confirm that Tim Clancy has resigned from his position as first team manager by mutual consent,” it read.

“Club chairman Garrett Kelleher would like to thank Tim for his commitment to the club over the last 18 months.

“Tim would like to thank everyone at St Pat’s for their support during his time as Manager and wishes the club the best of luck in the future.”

