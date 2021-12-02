St Pat's confirm appointment of Tim Clancy in LOI merry-go-round

SAINT PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have confirmed the arrival of Tim Clancy from Drogheda United, where he has been replaced as manager by now-former assistant Kevin Doherty.

In precise phrasing, Pat’s tonight announced “the addition of Tim Clancy to the management team for the 2022 season”, on a two-year contract. It is expected Clancy will effectively replace Stephen O’Donnell, who is expected to become the new manager at Dundalk.

“Im delighted to join the management team at a massive club like St Pat’s and looking forward to helping the club to achieve its great ambitions”, said Clancy. “It was a difficult decision to leave Drogheda and I’m eternally grateful to them for giving me my first opportunity in management.”

“We would like to thank Drogheda United for their professionalism in this process and permitting us to speak with their manager with a view to him joining St Patrick’s Athletic”, added the club.

There has been fury behind the scenes at Pat’s over the imminent departure of O’Donnell, who is out of contract at the club. As reported by The42 yesterday, the club believe O’Donnell has reneged on a written agreement to extend his contract by two years.

Kevin Doherty, meanwhile, has stopped up to take charge at Drogheda, where he will be assisted by Daire Doyle, who was in sole charge at Longford Town for the last two years, in which he oversaw promotion and then relegation before parting company with the club with four games remaining.

Doherty has signed a three-year deal.

“I’m delighted to become the manager of this fantastic football club”, said Doherty. “I’ve really enjoyed working with Tim over the last few years and I look forward to continuing to build upon the great work that we have done together. I’m also thrilled that Daire, an ex-Drog himself, is joining me to really push the club forward.”

Conor Hoey, Drogheda Chairman, said, “Kevin has done a magnificent job as Tim Clancy’s assistant for the past four years and with Tim’s departure, it is the natural evolution for Kevin to take on the top job.”

“We’re equally delighted to warmly welcome Daire, a former player, back to the club. I think this is an exceptionally strong management team who really buy into what everyone at Drogheda United is trying to achieve and we’re all now looking forward to the 2022 season.”

“We wish Tim well as he moves on to pastures new and thank him for all that he achieved at Drogheda United. I would also like to say thank you to St Patrick’s Athletic for the professional and courteous manner in which they have acted in relation to Tim’s departure from Drogheda United.”